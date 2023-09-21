What’s happening this weekend in the Portland metro

Rose city comic con
Rose city comic con
By Anne Murphy
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:36 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -

Oktoberfests

32nd Annual Grape Stomp

Cascade Equinox Festival

  • The Cascade Equinox Festival hosts over 30 musical artists with performances, camping, workshops, yoga, beer and wine tasting and more.
  • https://cascadeequinox.com/
  • Where: Deschutes County Fairgrounds & Expo Center at 3800 SE Airport Way Redmond, OR 97756
  • When: Sept 22 through 24 starting at 12 p.m. each day
  • Tickets: start at $99

Free Entrance Days in the National Parks

Rose City Comic Con

  • Portland’s premier pop culture event is a three-day celebration of comics, gaming, sci-fi, cosplay, anime, fantasy and more.
  • https://rosecitycomiccon.com/
  • Where: Oregon Convention Center at 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Portland, OR 97232
  • When: Sept. 22 through 24
  • Tickets: range from $15 to $535 depending on the package

Ankeny Alley Festival

  • One of the final Ankeny Alley Festivals is happening this weekend to celebrate the Autumn Solstice with music, food and free pumpkins while supplies last.
  • https://www.ankenyfestivals.com/
  • Where: Ankeny Alley, Downtown between SW 2nd and 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204
  • When: Sept. 22 through 24
  • Tickets: Free

KBOO’s 55th Birthday Block Party

  • Community radio station KBOO is celebrating 55 years on the air with a free family-friendly block party with local musicians, food, beverages, and station tours.
  • https://kboo.com/birthday55
  • Where: SE 8th Avenue between Ankeny and Ash; Portland, Oregon, USA
  • When: Sept. 23 from 12 to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets: Free for all ages

OMSI Star Party

  • Celebrate the beginning of Autumn with a free star party to look at planets through telescopes and watch the sunset.
  • https://omsi.edu/events/omsi-star-party-autumnal-equinox/
  • Where: Rooster Rock State Park Corbett, OR 97019 and L.L. Stub Stewart State Park Buxton, OR 97109
  • When: Sept. 23 at sunset
  • Tickets: free with $5 parking

