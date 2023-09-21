What’s happening this weekend in the Portland metro
Oktoberfests
- Multiple different Oktoberfests are happening this weekend. The Oaks Park Oktoberfest, Prost! Oktoberfest, and Portland Oktoberfest. With all of them offering various food and beers to celebrate.
- https://www.oakspark.com/oktoberfest
- https://prostportland.squarespace.com/
- https://www.pdxoktoberfest.com/
- Where: Oaks Park, Mississippi Avenue, and Pioneer Courthouse Square
- When: Sept. 22 through 23 or 24 depending on the festival
- Tickets: prices vary depending on the festival
32nd Annual Grape Stomp
- The Willamette Valley Vineyards is hosting its 32nd annual grape stomp extravaganza with food, wine, a costume contest, and live music.
- https://everout.com/portland/events/32nd-annual-grape-stomp/e156507/
- Where: Willamette Valley Vineyards at 8800 Enchanted Way S Turner, OR 97392
- When: Sept. 23 and 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tickets: $30
Cascade Equinox Festival
- The Cascade Equinox Festival hosts over 30 musical artists with performances, camping, workshops, yoga, beer and wine tasting and more.
- https://cascadeequinox.com/
- Where: Deschutes County Fairgrounds & Expo Center at 3800 SE Airport Way Redmond, OR 97756
- When: Sept 22 through 24 starting at 12 p.m. each day
- Tickets: start at $99
Free Entrance Days in the National Parks
- Saturday is one of only five days a year when every national park is free to enter for everyone.
- https://everout.com/portland/events/free-entrance-days-in-the-national-parks/e152429
- Where: All national parks
- When: Saturday, Sept. 23
- Tickets: Free for all ages
Rose City Comic Con
- Portland’s premier pop culture event is a three-day celebration of comics, gaming, sci-fi, cosplay, anime, fantasy and more.
- https://rosecitycomiccon.com/
- Where: Oregon Convention Center at 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Portland, OR 97232
- When: Sept. 22 through 24
- Tickets: range from $15 to $535 depending on the package
Ankeny Alley Festival
- One of the final Ankeny Alley Festivals is happening this weekend to celebrate the Autumn Solstice with music, food and free pumpkins while supplies last.
- https://www.ankenyfestivals.com/
- Where: Ankeny Alley, Downtown between SW 2nd and 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204
- When: Sept. 22 through 24
- Tickets: Free
KBOO’s 55th Birthday Block Party
- Community radio station KBOO is celebrating 55 years on the air with a free family-friendly block party with local musicians, food, beverages, and station tours.
- https://kboo.com/birthday55
- Where: SE 8th Avenue between Ankeny and Ash; Portland, Oregon, USA
- When: Sept. 23 from 12 to 10 p.m.
- Tickets: Free for all ages
OMSI Star Party
- Celebrate the beginning of Autumn with a free star party to look at planets through telescopes and watch the sunset.
- https://omsi.edu/events/omsi-star-party-autumnal-equinox/
- Where: Rooster Rock State Park Corbett, OR 97019 and L.L. Stub Stewart State Park Buxton, OR 97109
- When: Sept. 23 at sunset
- Tickets: free with $5 parking
