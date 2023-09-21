Working from home is better for the environment, study says

A news study says working from home is better for the environment.
A news study says working from home is better for the environment.(PxHere)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Employees advocating for remote work might have another positive in their favor.

A new study found working from home is better for the environment.

The study’s authors said it could cut a person’s carbon footprint by 58% compared to in-office work.

Hybrid work also had an impact. Working from home two to four days a week cut a person’s carbon footprint by up to 29%.

One day spent working at home did not make a significant difference.

The study analyzed multiple data sets, including energy consumption surveys and Microsoft employee data.

Several of the researchers were also Microsoft employees.

The study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV File Image
Investigation underway after cyclist killed in North Portland
Wx Blog
What follows four months of mainly dry weather? A much needed soaking on the way next week!
Fishing boat runs ashore in Newport
Boat ran aground near South Beach State Park in Newport
PPS fires loved middle school teacher
PPS Board votes to terminate former middle school teacher
OHSU nurses vote to authorize strike
OHSU nurses vote to authorize strike after 9 months of negotiations

Latest News

Portland serial arsonist wanted
Serial arsonist wanted after downtown Portland fires
Portland Fire & Rescue is asking for help to find a serial arsonist who was active early...
Serial arsonist wanted after downtown Portland fires
Using wheelbarrows and buckets, 150 volunteers helped collect rubble and chunks of concrete...
150 volunteers pick up rubble, debris at Cathedral Park in N Portland
Crime scene tape
Man pleads ‘not guilty’ in Salem hotel murder case
A man accused of killing a woman in a Salem hotel plead “not guilty” after arraignment on...
Man pleads 'not guilty' in Salem hotel murder case