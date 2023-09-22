19-year-old, 18-year-old arrested after breaking into Corvallis man’s home and assaulting him: Police

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - Two people have been arrested after, police say, they broke into a man’s Corvallis home, forced him into a chair, pistol whipped him while threatening him.

The arrests happened on Tuesday. But according to police, the incident happened in April of this year.

In total there were four males and one female involved in the home invasion, according to police. The suspects held the man at gunpoint. All while they moved throughout the house and stole items, and then smashed a vase over the man’s head.

The suspects left the home in the victim’s vehicle which was later recovered in Portland.

Eventually detectives were able to identify Nathan Jefferson, 19, and Sophia Odell, 18, as being two of the five suspects involved and they were arrested at an apartment complex in Portland.

Corvallis Police and the East Metro SWAT Team executed a search warrant on their apartment and found evidence inside belonging to the victim, according to police.

Jefferson and Odell were booked into the Benton County Correctional Facility on charges of Robbery in the First Degree, Burglary in the First Degree, Aggravated Theft in the First Degree, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Coercion.

The investigation is still ongoing to identify the other suspects involved.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.