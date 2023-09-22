Gresham officer hit by stolen car

A Gresham police officer is in the hospital after being hit by a stolen car on Thursday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:15 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A Gresham police officer is in the hospital after being hit by a stolen car on Thursday.

At around 2 p.m., Gresham officers responded to a welfare check on northeast Liberty Avenue. Bystanders had reported two people passed out and unresponsive in a car.

When officers arrived they determined the car was reported stolen. While attempting to contact the people in the car, the driver tried to drive away and hit an officer. The driver continued trying to escape in the car and on foot, but was unsuccessful. Both the driver and passenger were arrested.

The officer was taken to a hospital and is expected to live, the suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment of a small injury he got while running.

Detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone who witnessed the event or has information to call the Gresham Police Tip-line at 503-618-2719.

