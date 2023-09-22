Multnomah Co. gets extra $50M from homelessness tax, Commissioners disagree on spending

The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss where to spend additional funds available to the county for tackling the homeless crisis.
By Connor McCarthy
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:25 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss where to spend additional funds available to the county for tackling the homeless crisis.

Previously, Metro alerted the county that about $50 million more than expected had been raised by the Metro Supportive Housing Services Tax.

County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson presented her proposal on how to divide up the money during the work session. This includes money for expanding shelter access, helping to stop people from losing their homes and increasing daytime services.

“I think what we heard from the majority of the board is that people feel good about the vast majority of the investments that are being proposed,” Vega Pederson said. “People have seen some of their ideas come through and show up in the different investments that we’re making.”

SEE ALSO: Lloyd Center announces plans to demolish existing site, build mixed-use neighborhood

But tension boiled over at one point of the meeting when the county health department was questioned on how it would be spending $10 million for behavioral health services.

Commissioner Sharon Meieran agreed with the board that behavioral health needs to be addressed, but she was concerned about using money meant for housing for behavioral health.

“As you get away from the actual housing element of it, there’s a more tenuous tie so I think that’s a conversation important to have,” Meieran said.

Meieran was also one of the board members who questioned the speed at which the chair wanted to spend the surplus money. Vega Pederson said she is planning to hold a vote on her proposal next week.

“The goal should not be rushing to spend money,” Meieran said. “We need to be focusing on a plan and spending money intelligently, smartly, and accountably where it can make the most difference now so we can save lives and get people off the streets.”

Vega Pederson told the board she wants to see the money out the door as soon as possible so nonprofits and government agencies can start helping those experiencing homelessness.

“The more time we spend time on deciding how we spend these dollars, the less our joint office and other staff members have time to be really working on that long-term bigger work,” Vega Pederson said.

SEE ALSO: Man guilty of assault, robbery of 2 women at Beaverton MAX station

Also this week, Gov. Tina Kotek announced she would be taking back about $2.7 million of the $18 million given to the county through her $200 million Emergency Homelessness Response package. That money will now be divided up between Clackamas, Polk and Marion counties.

Vega Pederson said she had a conversation with the governor on the phone about giving the money back earlier this week.

“I know there are areas in the state where we have seriously underfunded shelter,” Vega Pederson said. “We have people looking to get shelter in places like Clackamas County and other parts of the money and they don’t have the funding.”

Meieran disagrees with giving some of the money back to the state. She believes the county should be using every possible dollar to create a plan to address the crisis.

“We do not have a plan to address homelessness in Multnomah County and that is the elephant in the room,” Meieran said. “Until we get one, we’re not going to be able to  achieve goals because we don’t have shared goals.”

Follow this link to see the full proposal

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fishing boat runs ashore in Newport
Boat ran aground near South Beach State Park in Newport
Wx Blog
What follows four months of mainly dry weather? A much needed soaking on the way next week!
Sharday McDonald, 30, pleaded guilty to charges criminal mistreatment, ID theft, and tampering...
Portland-area mom gets 30 days for waterboarding baby, putting him in freezer
Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell.
PPB Chief Chuck Lovell resigning; interim chief selected
Portland car thefts have been at an all time high since the pandemic.
Which cars are more likely to be stolen in the Portland metro area?

Latest News

Portland Public Schools.
Portland students outperforming on standardized tests
Portland Public Schools is celebrating as students demonstrated significant progress in the...
Portland students outperforming on standardized tests
A Tigard woman died Wednesday after being critically injured in a Monday night hit-and-run,...
Mother of 5 dies in hospital after Tigard hit-and-run
The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss where to spend additional...
Multnomah Co. gets extra $50M from homelessness tax, Commissioners disagree on spending