One more sunny and warm day, then much wetter last week of September

Here is the First Alert FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s been perfect fall day; a cold start and then warm sunshine. This morning’s low of 47 was the coldest since early June. We’re topping out in the mid-70s today which is about normal for late September.

An “upper level low” has been sitting east of the Cascades all day and it’s much different over there. Steady rain and mountain snow has been the story; afternoon temperatures are only in the 40s and 50s. Those showers dissipate tonight.

You really need to get outside and enjoy the warm sunshine again tomorrow. That’s because we don’t see that again through the end of the month. We’re entering a cool/wet 7-10 day period. The showers will be quite light Saturday afternoon and again the 2nd half of Sunday. Then rain ramps up Sunday night and continues off/on next week. This is much-needed rain after four months of mainly dry weather. Here’s one model’s forecast for rain ending Saturday night the 30th...a nice soaking!

(kptv)

We don’t see any stormy weather with strong wind next week, but at some point those frequent showers will likely include thunder and/or hail.

(kptv)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fishing boat runs ashore in Newport
Boat ran aground near South Beach State Park in Newport
Wx Blog
What follows four months of mainly dry weather? A much needed soaking on the way next week!
Sharday McDonald, 30, pleaded guilty to charges criminal mistreatment, ID theft, and tampering...
Portland-area mom gets 30 days for waterboarding baby, putting him in freezer
Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell.
PPB Chief Chuck Lovell resigning; interim chief selected
Portland car thefts have been at an all time high since the pandemic.
Which cars are more likely to be stolen in the Portland metro area?

Latest News

Here is the First Alert FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.
First Alert Thursday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (9/21)
Here is the First Alert FOX 12 weather forecast for the morning of Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.
First Alert Thursday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (9/21)
9/21/2023
Warm & sunnier afternoons through Friday
Portland's Forecast
Fantastic sunshine and warmer next two days, then first fall soaker arrives