OSU and WSU give update on state of Pac-12

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As the college football season heats up, both Oregon State and Washington State universities find themselves navigating a future clouded with uncertainty for the Pac-12 conference. This situation unfolds on the eve of a significant face-off, where the 14th-ranked Beavers are set to take on the 21st-ranked Cougars, and both teams boast undefeated records.

After this season, the two teams will be the sole survivors in what was once known as the “Conference of Champions,” following the departure of other member schools.

In a joint press conference held Thursday, both institutions declared their commitment to working together to manage the transition as other schools leave the Pac-12.

SEE ALSO: Judge rules for Oregon State and Washington, says departing Pac-12 schools can’t hold meeting

This announcement comes on the heels of a legal development: a judge recently issued an order preventing departing Pac-12 members from holding meetings to determine the future direction of the conference. This legal action is causing disruption, impacting both the Beavers and the Cougars’ ability to plan their athletic schedules for the 2023-2024 season, the universities say.

According to representatives, they are actively engaging in multiple scenario planning to prepare for various outcomes. They acknowledge that time is of the essence, as decisions for the upcoming year need to be made swiftly. Flexibility is recognized as a critical factor in the uncertain landscape they face.

Currently, both schools are awaiting a judge’s decision on scheduling a preliminary injunction hearing.

The Pac-12 conference has been granted a two-year grace period to rebuild with a minimum of eight participating schools.

