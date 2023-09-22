Post Malone donates signed guitar to raise money for veterans to take Honor Flight

Post Malone has donated a signed guitar to help raise money for a nonprofit helping veterans.
Post Malone has donated a signed guitar to help raise money for a nonprofit helping veterans.(Cottonwood Heights Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:08 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (Gray News) - A famous Utah resident is pitching in to help a program that honors veterans.

Post Malone has donated a signed guitar to help raise money for the Utah Honor Flight Program.

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department shared a photo of Malone with his signed acoustic guitar on Thursday.

According to the nonprofit organization, an Honor Flight is dedicated to transporting as many U.S. military veterans as possible to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials of the respective war they fought in at no cost.

The money raised will benefit the Utah Honor Flight Program, the police department said.

At the last update, Malone’s guitar had fetched a $4,000 bid with open bidding continuing until Oct. 18.

Those interested in placing a bid can email CHPDCharity@ch.utah.gov.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fishing boat runs ashore in Newport
Boat ran aground near South Beach State Park in Newport
Wx Blog
What follows four months of mainly dry weather? A much needed soaking on the way next week!
Sharday McDonald, 30, pleaded guilty to charges criminal mistreatment, ID theft, and tampering...
Portland-area mom gets 30 days for waterboarding baby, putting him in freezer
Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell.
PPB Chief Chuck Lovell resigning; interim chief selected
Portland car thefts have been at an all time high since the pandemic.
Which cars are more likely to be stolen in the Portland metro area?

Latest News

A 43-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for shooting and killing a father of...
43-year-old man gets life for 2018 shooting of father of 3 in SE Portland
The incident happened in 2021.
Portland-area mom gets 30 days for waterboarding baby, putting him in freezer
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is welcomed to the Capitol in Washington, by House...
Zelenskyy delivers upbeat message to US lawmakers on war progress as some Republican support softens
Clark Co. Fire District 6 facing discrimination lawsuit
Clark Co. Fire District faces federal lawsuit as former employee alleges hate crime, hostile work environment
Clark County Fire District 6 is facing a federal lawsuit after one of their former firefighters...
Clark Co. Fire District faces federal lawsuit as former employee alleges hate crime