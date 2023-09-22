Sunset High soccer player making waves on and off the field

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As we enter the fourth week of the prep sports season, our High School Spotlight looks to Sunset High School’s Ellie Felt, a senior girls soccer player who’s making waves both on the field and academically. Felt’s remarkable achievements have earned her recognition as the reigning Metro League Player of the Year.

Felt, the Apollos’ senior midfielder, not only excels on the soccer field but also in the classroom, boasting an impressive GPA of 3.97. Her only “blemish” is a lone B in Biology, which she jokingly calls “a sad one.”

Originally from San Antonio, Texas, Felt has called Oregon home for the past decade. Her soccer skills are a testament to her dedication and creativity, traits that have earned her the title of a two-time United Soccer Coaches All-American.

Last year, Felt was honored with the Gatorade Oregon Player of the Year award and has verbally committed to playing soccer for the Oregon State Beavers.

“I love the Beavs,” Felt says, noting the wristbands the team wears with the message “BEAV UP,” which signifies never giving up and pushing oneself harder.

Felt’s contributions to the Apollos’ soccer team are evident, with 24 goals helping lead Sunset to the quarterfinals last fall.

Under the guidance of first-year head coach Jim Maine, formerly a pro player, the Apollos have achieved a number three state ranking.

Felt’s journey in soccer began as a Portland Thorns ball girl and eventually led her to become a Thorns Academy player. She’s even had the opportunity to train with the Thorns’ first team.

For Felt, the highlight of this year would be leading Sunset to the top before her graduation in November, enabling her to enroll early at Oregon State University’s Corvallis campus.

“I think just knowing what I want to do in the future and knowing what I want my life to be just kind of drove the whole thing,” says Felt.

As for her college major, Felt is considering a wide range of options at Oregon State, from soil science to kinesiology.

“Go Apollos!”

