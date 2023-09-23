1 injured, 1 arrested in stabbing at downtown Portland bar

A person was seriously injured in a stabbing at a downtown Portland bar Friday night.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:33 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person was seriously injured, and a man was arrested, in a stabbing at a bar in downtown Portland on Friday night, police said.

The Portland Police Bureau said just before midnight on Friday, officers responded to a stabbing at a bar in the 200 block of Southwest Yamhill Street. When they arrived, they provided trauma first aid to the victim before paramedics took over. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

PPB said officers learned of a suspect description, found a man matching it and took him into custody a few blocks away. They arrested 29-year-old Aaron Calhoun for second-degree assault. He was taken to the Multnomah County jail. Major crimes detectives are still investigating.

