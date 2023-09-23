The fall switch is about to be flipped

Happy Saturday,

I hope you enjoyed yesterday because this week is all about the change. It almost made it to 80 yesterday, but what’s one degree with all the sunshine and warmth! We have much cloudier weather for the weekend, with a few showers this afternoon, then more widespread light rain the 2nd half of Sunday. The first half of Saturday will have the driest weekend weather.

A cold front moves inland tomorrow night and Monday with widespread rain, although it won’t be heavy. Plenty of showers follow later Monday and Tuesday. A few thundershowers are possible each afternoon with downpours as well. Another system arrives Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with more rain and breezy south wind. All of this is much-needed rain after four months of mainly dry weather.

It will be a little drier the latter half of next week but can’t rule out showers through the end of the work week.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.