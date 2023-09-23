Man injured in Woodburn shooting, police looking for suspect

WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured, and Woodburn police are looking for a suspect in a shooting on Friday night.

The Woodburn Police Department said at about 11:45 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting near North Second Street and Harrison Street. When they arrived, they found a man shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he is stable condition.

Officers said they are still looking for a suspect and do not have a description. Anyone with information is asked to call (503) 982-2345.

