Teen dies after hitting sign, tree in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A Yacolt man died after driving off the road in Clark County on Saturday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.

SEE ALSO: Man injured in Woodburn shooting, police looking for suspect

WSP said at about 8:45 a.m. Saturday, troopers responded to Highway 503 at milepost 13 near Northeast 319th Street. When they arrived, they found an SUV that had gone off the road and hit a tree and sign on the right shoulder. The driver was found dead. He has been identified as 19-year-old Hayden Wellman of Yacolt.

Troopers said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.