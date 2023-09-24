1 injured in Gresham shooting; lanes closed for investigation

Sep. 24, 2023
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A person has been injured in a shooting in Gresham on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The Gresham Police Department said it is responding to a shooting near Northeast Division Street and Northeast Burnside Road. One person has been taken to a hospital.

Police there are partial lane closures on both NE Division St. and East Burnside Rd. They will likely remain in place for several hours.

GPD said there is no ongoing threat to the community. The East County major crimes team is investigating. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to call the tip line at (503) 618-2719.

