Fire burns at SE Portland house with reported homeless activity

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An abandoned house in southeast Portland had significant damage in a fire on Saturday afternoon, Portland Fire & Rescue said.

PF&R said at 3:22 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to an abandoned home on Southeast Harold Street just east of Southeast 133rd Avenue. They saw heavy smoke coming from the house and a basement was on fire. There was heavy damage because the fire had burning for awhile before a call was made to 911.

Neighbors told firefighters homeless people had been in the home in the past and they weren’t sure if it was currently occupied. Firefighters did a search of the home and no one was found inside.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

