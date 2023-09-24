Just a taste of what’s to come

Good morning,

Yesterday ended up as a mild fall day with a just a few showers to end the night. PDX recorded .02″ of rain finally ending our dry streak. We went nearly three weeks with no measurable rain. These showers were just the start. The next round will kick in this morning and eventually taper off later tonight, then pick up again tomorrow morning. It’ll be pretty drippy all day Sunday, with Portland area rain totals expected around a tenth to a quarter of an inch. Highs will also be cooler- in the mid-60s.

The juicier system arrives late Sunday night/early Monday morning, which will ramp up rainfall rates a bit. It looks like we might get a brief break from the showers in the early afternoon before the next batch arrives in the evening. None of this rain looks very heavy as the main low pressure system stays quite a ways away to our northwest. It’ll be pretty breezy along the coastline Monday and Tuesday night as these fronts push through, with gusts around 40 MPH possible.

Another shortwave comes through on Wednesday, so showers will likely continue through at least part of Thursday. With the unstable atmosphere, a thunderstorm or downpour could pop up anywhere Monday through Wednesday. Then it appears we could be drying out heading into the weekend.

High temperatures are staying much cooler than average this week! Models are hinting at a warm-up on the way beyond next weekend.

