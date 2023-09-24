Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A teenager died and three other people are in critical condition after a head-on collision in Connecticut.

Officials said the crash took place Friday just before 2:25 p.m. in New Milford.

The New Milford mayor said the head-on collision involved a vehicle carrying three teens and another vehicle carrying two adults.

According to police, the 17-year-old driver of a 2006 Infiniti G35 was driving north in the right lane, and the driver of a 2002 Hyundai Tucson was attempting to turn left from the left southbound lane.

The driver of the Hyundai was then hit as they were pulling into the parking lot of a nearby restaurant, police said.

The Tucson and the G35 collided, and the G35 crashed into a 2014 Nissan Rogue traveling south on Route 7.

Authorities took the 17-year-old driver to the Danbury Hospital Emergency Department. A 17-year-old passenger in the Infiniti was also taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The driver and passenger of the Rogue were taken to the hospital as well, while the driver of the Tucson declined medical attention at the scene.

The three people in critical condition range between the ages of 18 and 48 years old, according to the mayor.

The teen who died was a senior at New Milford High School, according to school officials.

Tony Freidas, a resident of New Milford, said people in the town drive too fast.

“The people in the morning, they drive 55, 60 miles, but I need more cops over here,” he said. “This is very, very dangerous. I have lived in this town for the last five years. I see on the road, I think five or seven accidents.”

The crash shut down the road for several hours and resulted in another crash due to the traffic. A car stopped and was rear-ended by the vehicle behind it. No injuries were reported in the second crash.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.

The principal of New Milford High School released a statement on behalf of the superintendent, town council and Board of Education informing students and staff of the senior’s death.

“At this time, out of respect for the family, we ask that we not speculate what may have happened in this situation but rather we understand that the passing of anyone from our community is a great loss which, in one way or another, affects each of us,” the statement reads in part.

The statement also said counseling services and grief support will be offered to students and staff.

