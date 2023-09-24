Passenger dies, driver arrested in rollover crash in Happy Valley

A passenger died, and a driver was arrested in a rollover crash in Happy Valley early Saturday...
A passenger died, and a driver was arrested in a rollover crash in Happy Valley early Saturday morning.(Clackamas Fire)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:01 PM PDT
HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died, and a driver was arrested after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Happy Valley early Saturday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said just before 12:15 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Southeast Bob Schumacher Road and Southeast Stevens Court. Dispatchers were alerted to a crash with unknown injuries from “crash detection” on an Apple iPhone. This technology detects traffic crashes and automatically calls 911 unless the user disables it within 20 seconds.

Deputies could not see the scene from the road but found it in dense vegetation. The car was found on its top. The driver was pulled from the vehicle and taken to a hospital. He has been identified as 21-year-old Gavin Wallis of Boring. A passenger, 21-year-old Giovanny Avila of The Dalles, died at the scene.

Later Saturday, deputies arrested Wallis for second-degree manslaughter and DUII. He is being held without bail at the Clackamas County jail.

The case has been referred to the district attorney’s office for prosecution.

