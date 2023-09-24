Portland non-profit welcomes fall with kids carnival, fundraiser

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland non-profit Baby Blues Connection welcomed the first day of fall with their second annual Oh My Gourd kids festival in southeast Portland on Saturday.

The Oh My Gourd festival had an array of activities for kids to enjoy, all while raising money to continue providing support for parents and their families coping with pregnancy and postpartum mood disorders.

“We’re an organization that provides support to parents that are struggling with perinatal mood and anxiety disorders like depression and anxiety,” executive director of Baby Blues Connection Angie Fitzpatrick said. “I think that bringing families together in a way that is not centered around talking about heavy emotions, makes mental health more approachable so that people can get the help that they need.”

The free-to-attend event provided a story time circle with the Literacy Lady, sensory room, carnival games and baby goats. Parents could also purchase tickets for face painting and lunch.

“Kids are really important, right?” Fitzpatrick said. “An organization that provides support for parents with children, it makes sense that we would have an event that would be focused around children and families having a good time.”

Fitzpatrick suspects the event had around 200 attendees, all gathered to bring people together.

“I think it’s also just really important to you know, bring people together,” she said. “Like we’ve spent several years being apart and having events where you can just come together in a relaxed environment is a really important thing.”

Baby Blues Connection is a free, peer based support network that believes it takes a village and provides confidential support, information and resources that help parents build community and connection.

“Baby Blues Connection is really excited to host these community events where parents can connect, and really talk about what parenting really means to them.” BBC volunteer Julie Shipley said.

For more information about Baby Blues Connection, parents can visit their website.

