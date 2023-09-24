Powerball jackpot reaches $785 million after no one wins Saturday

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 8:04 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot grew to $785 million, the fourth-largest in the lottery’s history, after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing.

The jackpot’s cash value is $367 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 28 consecutive drawings, including the most recent one Saturday.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 1, 12, 20, 33, 66 and 21. Although no one won the jackpot, four tickets matched five of the numbers drawn to win at least $1 milion. Those tickets were sold in Michigan, California, Florida and New York.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

