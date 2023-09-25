15-month-old baby overdoses, chokes on tinfoil in Portland

HNN File Image
HNN File Image(HNN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Sep. 25, 2023
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Last Friday, a 15-month-old baby was saved by Portland Fire-Rescue after overdosing and choking on a piece of tinfoil, City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez tweeted on Monday.

Gonzalez used the incident to illustrate what he says is a problem with hard drug use.

“This is a horrific reminder of how the drug crisis is destroying our community,” tweeted Gonzalez. “We need State Legislature to address hard drug use. It is also time for the city and county to strongly consider declaring a public health emergency.”

Gonzalez tweet
Gonzalez tweet(X)

In June of this year, the Portland Police Bureau reported that it investigated three overdoses where children were exposed to fentanyl. The children were reportedly between one and three years old.

In 2022, the Portland Police Bureau was notified of 58 confirmed overdose deaths city-wide, with 27 of them suspected to be linked to fentanyl.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

