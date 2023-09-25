The best places to see fall colors in Oregon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -

Silver Falls State Park

Description: Silver Falls is the largest state park in Oregon, with over 24 miles of walking trails as well as 14 miles of horse trails and 4 miles of biking trails. The park has a large waterfall, a bridge, and a spot to wade or swim in.

Address: 20024 Silver Falls Hwy SE, Sublimity OR 97385

Cost: $5.00 entry fee

Forest Park

Description: Forest Park has over 80 miles of trails, allowing visitors to explore a true Northwest forest without leaving Portland. The park has a beautiful view of the convergence of the Columbia and Willamette Rivers and has opportunities for hikers, equestrians, bikers, runners, and even dogs to enjoy the park.

Address: 4099 NW Thurman St, Portland, OR 97210

Cost: None

Hoyt Arboretum

Description: Hoyt Arboretum is part of a complex of parks in Portland, collectively known as Washington Park. The arboretum is located atop a ridge in the Tualatin Mountains. The park is over 190 acres and has 12 miles of hiking trails.

Address: 4000 SW Fairview Blvd, Portland, OR 97221

Cost: None

Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area

Description: The Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area has over 90 waterfalls, many beautiful views, hiking, walking trails, and mountain biking trails. The park stretches over 80 miles and the canyon is more than 4,000 feet deep.

Address: 902 Wasco Ave, Suite 200, Hood, River, OR 97031

Cost: $5.00 entry fee

Crystal Springs Rhododendron Garden

Description: Crystal Springs Rhododendron Garden is 9.5 acres of gardens with a large collection of rare species. There are many paths to walk through, three waterfalls to visit, two bridges to cross, and a picturesque lake.

Address: 5801 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97202

Cost: $5.00 entry fee

Lithia Park

Description: Lithia Park has over 100 acres of land with pickleball and volleyball courts, a swimming area, playground, picnic tables, a rose garden, two duck ponds, and a Japanese garden.

Address: Winburn Way, Ashland, OR 97520

Cost: None

