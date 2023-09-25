The best places to see fall colors in Oregon

Colorful fall scene
Colorful fall scene(Courtesy: Kim Grotte via SkySpy Photos)
By Anne Murphy
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:18 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -

Silver Falls State Park

Description: Silver Falls is the largest state park in Oregon, with over 24 miles of walking trails as well as 14 miles of horse trails and 4 miles of biking trails. The park has a large waterfall, a bridge, and a spot to wade or swim in.

Address: 20024 Silver Falls Hwy SE, Sublimity OR 97385

Cost: $5.00 entry fee

Forest Park

Description: Forest Park has over 80 miles of trails, allowing visitors to explore a true Northwest forest without leaving Portland. The park has a beautiful view of the convergence of the Columbia and Willamette Rivers and has opportunities for hikers, equestrians, bikers, runners, and even dogs to enjoy the park.

Address: 4099 NW Thurman St, Portland, OR 97210

Cost: None

Hoyt Arboretum

Description: Hoyt Arboretum is part of a complex of parks in Portland, collectively known as Washington Park. The arboretum is located atop a ridge in the Tualatin Mountains. The park is over 190 acres and has 12 miles of hiking trails.

Address: 4000 SW Fairview Blvd, Portland, OR 97221

Cost: None

Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area

Description: The Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area has over 90 waterfalls, many beautiful views, hiking, walking trails, and mountain biking trails. The park stretches over 80 miles and the canyon is more than 4,000 feet deep.

Address: 902 Wasco Ave, Suite 200, Hood, River, OR 97031

Cost: $5.00 entry fee

Crystal Springs Rhododendron Garden

Description: Crystal Springs Rhododendron Garden is 9.5 acres of gardens with a large collection of rare species. There are many paths to walk through, three waterfalls to visit, two bridges to cross, and a picturesque lake.

Address: 5801 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97202

Cost: $5.00 entry fee

Lithia Park

Description: Lithia Park has over 100 acres of land with pickleball and volleyball courts, a swimming area, playground, picnic tables, a rose garden, two duck ponds, and a Japanese garden.

Address: Winburn Way, Ashland, OR 97520

Cost: None

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger died, and a driver was arrested in a rollover crash in Happy Valley early Saturday...
Passenger dies, driver arrested in rollover crash in Happy Valley
Gresham Police
1 injured in Gresham shooting; lanes closed for investigation
KPTV File Image
19-year-old believed to be speeding, intoxicated killed in Wash. Co. crash; 3 injured
File
Teen dies after hitting sign, tree in Clark County
An abandoned home sustained serious damage in a fire on Saturday afternoon.
Fire burns at SE Portland house with reported homeless activity

Latest News

Serial arsonist across Portland
Portland serial arsonist found dead: Police
File: Portland skyline
Portland Central City Task Force launches website for community feedback
HNN File Image
15-month-old baby overdoses in Portland, commissioner says
FILE - This May 24, 2108, file photo, shows the entrance to F.E. Warren Air Force Base in...
Oregon woman dies in Air Force Humvee accident in Colorado