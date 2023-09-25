Car crashes completely through home, leaving at least 1 person hurt

A car drove completely through a house in a Huntersville, North Carolina, neighborhood on Sunday.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:17 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - At least one person was hurt after they drove a car through a home in Huntersville on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Lawther Road in the Mirabella Estates neighborhood, the Huntersville Fire Department said.

Firefighters said the car went in one end of the house and came out the other.

Photos showed a trail of damage throughout the home, including a staircase that was snapped off. The car came to a rest against a fire hydrant in the backyard.

Officials said the driver of the car was taken to the hospital and that nobody suffered any serious injuries.

It is not clear why the car went through the home or if anyone will be charged.

The Huntersville Police Department is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger died, and a driver was arrested in a rollover crash in Happy Valley early Saturday...
Passenger dies, driver arrested in rollover crash in Happy Valley
Gresham Police
1 injured in Gresham shooting; lanes closed for investigation
File
Teen dies after hitting sign, tree in Clark County
KPTV File Image
19-year-old believed to be speeding, intoxicated killed in Wash. Co. crash; 3 injured
An abandoned home sustained serious damage in a fire on Saturday afternoon.
Fire burns at SE Portland house with reported homeless activity

Latest News

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., speaks during a news conference, Sept. 20, 2022, on Capitol Hill in...
LIVE: Sen. Bob Menendez reiterates innocence despite indictment on corruption charges
Hillsboro police introduce ‘Fix-A-Fine’ voucher program.
Hillsboro police introduce ‘Fix-A-Fine’ voucher program
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
Writers’ union reaches tentative deal with Hollywood studios to end historic strike
This Aug. 17, 2021 photo shows Quagga mussels cover the engine of a Bell P-39 Airacobra...
Historians race to find Great Lakes shipwrecks before invasive mussels destroy them
Sen. Bob Menendez is making a statement after being indicted on corruption charges. (Source:...
LIVE: Sen. Menendez makes statement