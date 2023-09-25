Cinnamon roll cider announced at Portland Cider Co.

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Cider Co. has announced the launch of its new seasonal cinnamon roll cider.

The company’s pumpkin spice cider has been popular for years, but has always sold out before the end of October, this new flavor is the response to all their requests to offer a spiced cider throughout the winter season.

The new cider combines Northwestgrown apples infused with warm baking spices and a touch of Singing Dog Vanilla into a sweetly spiced blend.

Cinnamon roll cider will be available through January 2024.

The Singing Dog Vanilla flavor featured in the cider is made in Eugene, Ore. from vanilla beans that are sourced from small family farms in Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, and Uganda through Fair Trade Plus+.

The cider is available in 19.2-ounce pint cans and can be found at retailers within the craft cidery’s distribution footprint throughout Oregon, Washington, Colorado, and most of California, you can also get the cider at Portland Cider Co.’s locations in Clackamas, Beaverton, and Portland.

Visit portlandcider.com/ to find out more.

