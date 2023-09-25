Down Syndrome Network of Oregon ‘Buddy Walk’ welcomes 1,000 guests, 40 teams to Lake Oswego

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) - Despite the rain, a crowd visited Millennium Plaza Park in Lake Oswego on Sunday afternoon to dance, cheer, and walk for a cause.

The Down Syndrome Network of Oregon held its annual “Buddy Walk,” a chance for local families to connect with one another and show support for their loved ones. It’s the organization’s largest fundraising event each year.

The event was especially meaningful for the Cermak family, who wore shirts bearing the image of one of their family members.

“We’re here today in support of our nephew Carter John Cermak, who had Down syndrome, he passed in January,” said Meagan Cermak, Carter’s aunt. “And we’re here today to honor him.”

For them, the chance to join with other families who have members living with Down syndrome was a chance to remember all the good that Carter brought to their lives.

“He loved everybody, he was a big personality,” said John Cermak, Carter’s uncle. “Carter would’ve been out here with his shirt off dancing in the rain, singing and dancing, putting on a show for everybody.”

Carter’s family was among 40 teams and around 1,000 people who came out to show support and appreciation for their loved ones.

The “Piper’s Posse” team was no exception, a team made up of more than 60 family members and friends.

“They come from out of town, we’ve got people from Texas up here, it’s crazy how supported she is, and you can see she puts smiles on a lot of people’s faces,” said Piper’s dad, Shane Goodell.

Elliott Dale, the Board President of the Down Syndrome Network of Oregon, said that fellowship among the families crucial.

“Making the connection with other families that have someone who experiences Down syndrome is important because it helps you to understand that you’re not alone,” he said.

Similar walks take place all around the United States every year; a massive fundraiser to help the organization to put on year-round programs for families.

The families who spoke with FOX 12 could agree that the biggest benefits are the joy and fellowship.

“You’re building a community and a family through this organization, and it’s really cool,” Goodell said.

“You just can’t help but smile when you see these kids out here just dancing, living life, having fun,” said Lisa Thomasson, Carter’s aunt.

For more information about the Down Syndrome Network of Oregon, you can visit their website here: dsno.org

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.