Hillsboro police introduce ‘Fix-A-Fine’ voucher program

The Hillsboro P.D. has launched a new program with the potential to assist individuals in addressing vehicle issues at a discounted rate and even possibly escap
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:40 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - In an initiative designed to help motorists they pull over, the Hillsboro Police Department has launched a new program with the potential to assist individuals in addressing vehicle issues at a discounted rate and even possibly escape a ticket.

Known as the Fix-A-Fine Voucher Program, this innovative effort is set to provide motorists pulled over by Hillsboro police officers with specialized vouchers that can be redeemed at participating local stores. These vouchers offer discounts on necessary car repairs, helping individuals resolve the issues that led to the traffic stop.

Each participating store in the program offers varying discounts, ranging from 10 to 20% off the required repairs. Importantly, these vouchers are tailored to address specific issues noted by the officer during the traffic stop, which could include issues like a malfunctioning taillight or a broken turn signal.

The Fix-A-Fine voucher can typically be used for one to three items related to the identified problem. Notably, the program allows officers to issue the voucher concurrently with a traffic ticket. However, it also presents an opportunity for drivers to potentially avoid receiving a ticket altogether.

The Hillsboro Police Department outlines that individuals who obtain a ticket can seek potential dismissal by presenting their completed voucher along with photographs of the resolved issue to the Hillsboro Municipal Court.

For a comprehensive list of participating locations and additional information about the program, click here.

