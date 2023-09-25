Hundreds of dogs attend movie screening, breaking record

Two hundred nineteen dogs and their owners came to see Chase, Rocky, Skye and the rest of the...
Two hundred nineteen dogs and their owners came to see Chase, Rocky, Skye and the rest of the animated canines in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:44 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Talk about a dog-gone good time, and a historic one to boot.

On Sunday Paramount Pictures, Best Friends Animal Society and Street Food Cinema invited families with dogs to come see “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.”

Two hundred nineteen dogs and their owners came to see Chase, Rocky, Skye and the rest of the animated canines in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park.

That was enough to set a Guinness World Record for “most dogs attending a film screening,” according to a YouTube video from Paramount Pictures Internationa.

The film, from Paramount, Spin Master Entertainment and Nickelodeon Movies, is scheduled to open nationally on Friday.

The pups got a preview of the animated adventure in Los Angeles. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger died, and a driver was arrested in a rollover crash in Happy Valley early Saturday...
Passenger dies, driver arrested in rollover crash in Happy Valley
Gresham Police
1 injured in Gresham shooting; lanes closed for investigation
File
Teen dies after hitting sign, tree in Clark County
KPTV File Image
19-year-old believed to be speeding, intoxicated killed in Wash. Co. crash; 3 injured
An abandoned home sustained serious damage in a fire on Saturday afternoon.
Fire burns at SE Portland house with reported homeless activity

Latest News

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
File - Graduates embrace during Southern California's 140th commencement ceremony, on May 12,...
‘On-ramp period’ for student loan borrowers who can’t pay starts in October
A car drove completely through a house in a Huntersville neighborhood on Sunday.
Car crashes through Huntersville home, leaving at least 1 injured
The Cuban Embassy is seen in Washington, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. U.S. law enforcement officials...
A Molotov cocktail is thrown at the Cuban Embassy in Washington
Despite the rain, a crowd visited Millennium Plaza Park in Lake Oswego on Sunday afternoon to...
Down Syndrome Network of Oregon ‘Buddy Walk’ welcomes 1,000 guests, 40 teams to Lake Oswego