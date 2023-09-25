Lots of showers next few days; a thunderstorm possible too

By Mark Nelsen
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:13 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rain has been falling much of the time the past 24 hours, although it hasn’t been heavy in most spots. As of late afternoon, we’ve picked up anywhere from ½” to over 1″ rainfall in the Portland metro area. The higher totals have been in far southwest metro; more heavy showers out there. So far, we haven’t seen any thunderstorms inland from the coastline.

The next few hours we expect a surge of showers and some embedded thunderstorms to move through the I-5 corridor. There may be some downpours, although they are moving quickly. Expect more breezy southerly wind too. It’s makeup time for all that dry weather!

The same showers and sunbreaks pattern continues tomorrow through Thursday. One minute it’ll pour, then next it’s sunny. Each afternoon there’s a thunderstorm chance, especially tomorrow and Wednesday. High temperatures remain 5-10 degrees below normal for the end of September.

There is a more organized system that quickly moves up the coastline tomorrow night. That could bring southerly gusts 40-60 mph in spots like today’s system did. But we don’t expect strong wind in the valleys.

Portland's Forecast
Portland's Forecast(kptv)

High pressure takes over for at least a few days starting Friday, leading to a dry weekend. We’ll see a morning fog, afternoon sun setup for the beginning of October.

