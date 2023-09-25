Oregon woman dies in Air Force Humvee accident in Colorado

FILE - This May 24, 2108, file photo, shows the entrance to F.E. Warren Air Force Base in...
FILE - This May 24, 2108, file photo, shows the entrance to F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyo.(Mead Gruver | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:39 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. (KPTV) - Trinity Reinhart, a part of the U.S. Air Force’s 90th Missile Security Forces Squadron, was killed in a Humvee incident near Grover, Colorado, on Sept. 16, according to authorities.

Reinhart, 19, was a native of Eugene and had been assigned to F.E. Warren since May 19, 2023, according to the Air Force.

“We offer our deepest condolences to Trinity’s family and friends,” said Col. Justin Secrest, 90th Security Forces Group commander in a written statement. “Losing one of our own is extremely difficult. We are grateful for the support from our surrounding communities during this heartbreaking time, especially the Colorado first responders who assisted at the scene.”

Another Airman was injured in the crash but was expected to recover.

The Air Force is still investigating the cause of the crash.

The 142nd Wing confirmed that an Honor Guard will be held on Monday at PDX for Reinhart.

Andreason’s Cremation and Burial Service also confirmed that they will hold a processional from PDX to Springfield at 5:30 p.m. to honor her.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger died, and a driver was arrested in a rollover crash in Happy Valley early Saturday...
Passenger dies, driver arrested in rollover crash in Happy Valley
Gresham Police
1 injured in Gresham shooting; lanes closed for investigation
KPTV File Image
19-year-old believed to be speeding, intoxicated killed in Wash. Co. crash; 3 injured
File
Teen dies after hitting sign, tree in Clark County
An abandoned home sustained serious damage in a fire on Saturday afternoon.
Fire burns at SE Portland house with reported homeless activity

Latest News

HNN File Image
15-month-old baby overdoses, chokes on tinfoil in Portland
Kitties take over yoga in a special class hosted by Northwest Animal Companions.
Northwest Animal Companions hosts 'Kitty Yoga'
The Hillsboro P.D. has launched a new program with the potential to assist individuals in...
Hillsboro police introduce ‘Fix-A-Fine’ voucher program
Hillsboro police introduce ‘Fix-A-Fine’ voucher program.
Hillsboro police introduce ‘Fix-A-Fine’ voucher program