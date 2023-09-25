Portland serial arsonist found dead: Police

Serial arsonist across Portland
Serial arsonist across Portland(kptv)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:04 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a suspect in a string of arsons has been found dead.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, a series of 10 ‘suspicious’ fires began, PF&R said. The fires began with a fire in the Kerns Neighborhood in northeast Portland and as the arsonist traveled south, ended with a fire in the Hosford-Abernathy neighborhood just after 7 a.m.

Authorities said at the time, the person responsible was caught on camera at multiple locations, spanning several miles.

Portland Fire & Rescue is asking for help to find a serial arsonist who was active early Wednesday morning.

According to PPB, the arsonist’s identity became known Friday as 35-year-old Fredy Javier Paredes-Kancab.

Officers responding to reports of a dead body Sunday recognized the person as suspect Paredes-Kancab.

SEE ALSO: Serial arsonist wanted after string of fires in NE and SE Portland

PPB says Paredes-Kancab had a history of arson in the area, with 14 confirmed fires started by the suspect last week in Portland. Additionally, the suspect was arrested in Gresham on September 18 for a three-fire arson spree.

According to authorities, Paredes-Kancab died by suicide.

Map of suspected serial arsonist fires
Map of suspected serial arsonist fires(Portland Fire & Rescue)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger died, and a driver was arrested in a rollover crash in Happy Valley early Saturday...
Passenger dies, driver arrested in rollover crash in Happy Valley
Gresham Police
1 injured in Gresham shooting; lanes closed for investigation
KPTV File Image
19-year-old believed to be speeding, intoxicated killed in Wash. Co. crash; 3 injured
File
Teen dies after hitting sign, tree in Clark County
An abandoned home sustained serious damage in a fire on Saturday afternoon.
Fire burns at SE Portland house with reported homeless activity

Latest News

File: Portland skyline
Portland Central City Task Force launches website for community feedback
HNN File Image
15-month-old baby overdoses in Portland, commissioner says
FILE - This May 24, 2108, file photo, shows the entrance to F.E. Warren Air Force Base in...
Oregon woman dies in Air Force Humvee accident in Colorado
Kitties take over yoga in a special class hosted by Northwest Animal Companions.
Northwest Animal Companions hosts 'Kitty Yoga'