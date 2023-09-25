Portland serial arsonist found dead: Police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a suspect in a string of arsons has been found dead.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, a series of 10 ‘suspicious’ fires began, PF&R said. The fires began with a fire in the Kerns Neighborhood in northeast Portland and as the arsonist traveled south, ended with a fire in the Hosford-Abernathy neighborhood just after 7 a.m.

Authorities said at the time, the person responsible was caught on camera at multiple locations, spanning several miles.

Portland Fire & Rescue is asking for help to find a serial arsonist who was active early Wednesday morning.

According to PPB, the arsonist’s identity became known Friday as 35-year-old Fredy Javier Paredes-Kancab.

Officers responding to reports of a dead body Sunday recognized the person as suspect Paredes-Kancab.

PPB says Paredes-Kancab had a history of arson in the area, with 14 confirmed fires started by the suspect last week in Portland. Additionally, the suspect was arrested in Gresham on September 18 for a three-fire arson spree.

According to authorities, Paredes-Kancab died by suicide.

Map of suspected serial arsonist fires (Portland Fire & Rescue)

