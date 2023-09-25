Rain transitioning to P.M. showers, turning windy

Good morning! It’s a rainy start to the week for many of us along & west of the Cascades. We’re still tracking a slow-moving cold front that’s interacting with a significant plume of moisture (A.K.A. an atmospheric river). The cold front will move eastward through our region this morning with pretty steady rain accompanying it. Once the cold front passes, rain will transition to scattered showers. Our air will turn more unstable behind the front, so downpours and isolated thunderstorms will be possible. It’s also going to be pretty windy out there today. Expect southerly winds between 10-20 mph, with gusts between 25-40 mph. The gustiest wind should occur along the coast and exposed ridges, where gusts could exceed 45 mph. Considering how much foliage is still on our trees, scattered power outages are likely to occur. Expect some branches to come down today, and maybe some weaker trees too.

Another organized weather system will move in between late Tuesday and Wednesday. There’s still some uncertainty regarding this system. Depending on how wound up the low pressure system is, we could have another round of gusty winds like today. Bank on seeing more rain, with a transition to scattered showers Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.

The end of the week and this weekend should be mainly dry, which will be a nice change of pace. We’re entering “inversion season” now as the sun angle gets lower. Wetter surfaces & cooler nights will promote temperature inversions in our western valleys, so low clouds and fog will be possible each morning. Saturday and Sunday afternoons should be sunny, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Have a great workweek!

