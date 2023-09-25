Wet and breezy next few days

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As expected, we got a cool, drippy Sunday in the Portland area. Rain totals around the metro were in the .10″ to .20″ range. We remained in the low 60s today for our high temperatures.

Stronger fronts will be pushing through the region the next few days, increasing our rain rates at times and also bringing us gustier winds. Models are indicating gusts up to 40 MPH are possible in some areas (like along the coast and areas in the valley south of Portland). Secure those trash cans! Scattered power outages are also possible if large branches come down, which becomes more likely with trees still so full of leaves. Plan on steady rain Monday morning breaking into showers in the afternoon. We can’t rule out the chance of a thunderstorm popping up through the middle of the week.

We’re looking at another inch to 1.5″ of rain in the valleys by Wednesday afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will remain in the 60s.

The breezy, showery pattern continues through Wednesday until the strong offshore storm eventually pushes further north. We’re staying cool all week, but we have a chance at drying out and warming up next weekend-- it’ll depend on the strength and positioning of another weak low pressure system that wants to drop down towards the end of the week. We’ll go with the optimistic route, for now.

