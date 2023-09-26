1 injured in SW Portland bar stabbing

One man was injured and another arrested after a stabbing at the Yamhill pub on Friday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:58 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
A little after midnight on Friday, Portland police responded to a stabbing at the Yamhill Pub off of Southwest Third that they believe is the result of a fight.

When officers arrived they found a man critically injured after being stabbed by an alleged tactical knife, according to Portland police. Police gave the man first aid and were given a description of the suspect.

Within 10 minutes, officers located and arrested 29-year-old Aaron Calhoun, of Oregon City, five blocks away from the pub.

Calhoun was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and police say it appears the victim will survive.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

