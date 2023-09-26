1 injured in SW Portland bar stabbing

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One man was injured and another arrested after a stabbing at the Yamhill pub on Friday.

A little after midnight on Friday, Portland police responded to a stabbing at the Yamhill Pub off of Southwest Third that they believe is the result of a fight.

When officers arrived they found a man critically injured after being stabbed by an alleged tactical knife, according to Portland police. Police gave the man first aid and were given a description of the suspect.

Within 10 minutes, officers located and arrested 29-year-old Aaron Calhoun, of Oregon City, five blocks away from the pub.

Calhoun was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and police say it appears the victim will survive.

