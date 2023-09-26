Department of Admin. Services: Oregon landlords can raise rent by as much as 10% in 2024

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Landlords in Oregon can raise rent by as much as 10% next year, the Department of Administrative Services announced Tuesday.

Under state law, the Oregon Department of Administrative Services has to calculate and publish the maximum annual rent increase for the upcoming year by Sept. 30.

Before this year, it was calculated as: 7% plus the most recent Consumer Price Index. But, now, it can be no higher than 10%.

The allowable rent increase percentage for this year was 14.6% if the increase was issued before July 6, or 10.0% if issued after July 6.

