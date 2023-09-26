Illustrator documents Portland food scene with ‘food doods’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Rebecca Nguyen, owner of Line and Wave, uses her illustration skills to showcase her favorite dishes from Portland restaurants with food doodles, or “food doods” for short. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks with Rebecca to learn more about her work and how its inspired others.

To follow Rebecca Nguyen on Instagram click here.

To learn more about her upcoming workshop, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.