Oregon man arrested for 1987 child murder after cold case breakthrough

The six-year-old boy was abducted from Vallejo, California nearly 40 years ago.
By Fox Digital and Andrea Vacchiano
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:51 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An Oregon suspect was booked into jail after investigators found evidence that he was responsible for a six-year-old boy’s murder in 1987, officials say.

Central Point resident Fred Cain III was charged with murder on September 18, and faces additional allegations of sodomy and kidnapping. Solano County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest on Friday.

In a statement, the office explained that cold case investigators recently reassessed an abduction from 1987. A young boy had been taken from his home in Vallejo, California and was found dead in Sacramento County days later.

“An autopsy revealed that the child victim had been sexually assaulted,” Solano County District Attorney’s Office explained in their statement.

Fred Cain III was charged with murder and faces additional allegations of sodomy and kidnapping.
Fred Cain III was charged with murder and faces additional allegations of sodomy and kidnapping.(Solano County District Attorney's Office via Facebook)

At the time, a suspect named Shawn Melton was charged with kidnapping and murder. He appeared to have knowledge about the child’s death that only the murderer would know, but the case against him was dismissed due to a hung jury.

“The advances in DNA technology have since exonerated Mr. Melton and has implicated another person responsible for the young child’s death,” the press release added.

Cain was awaiting extradition to Solano County as of Friday. Authorities say that they will not release specific details about their findings to “preserve the integrity” of their case.

“I am so thankful to have such dedicated cold case investigators that no matter how much time goes by they remain steadfast in their commitment to solving these horrific cases,” District Attorney Krishna Abrams said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call 707-784-8477. No additional details are available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger died, and a driver was arrested in a rollover crash in Happy Valley early Saturday...
Passenger dies, driver arrested in rollover crash in Happy Valley
Serial arsonist across Portland
Portland serial arsonist found dead: Police
BABY OD'S IN PORTLAND
15-month-old baby overdoses in Portland, commissioner says
Maurice "Mo" Stadeli
City of Salem withdraws appeal to Oregon Supreme Court, will pay firefighter’s widow
Mail theft file
Two Portland women arrested twice within weeks for allegedly breaking into mailboxes

Latest News

Oregon lawmakers seek to reduce rent increases.
Department of Admin. Services: Oregon landlords can raise rent by as much as 10% in 2024
The Portland Bureau of Transportation says they will present a budget to city council that will...
PBOT to present $32 million budget cut proposal to city council
Roadway in Portland
PBOT to present $32 million budget cut proposal to city council
According to data from the Portland Police Bureau, shoplifting is at a significant high...
Shoplifting statistics concern police, businesses in Portland