Oregon, Washington see largest increases in fentanyl deaths since last year

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Overdose deaths and deaths from fentanyl poisoning reached all-time highs in 2023, according to newly released CDC data.

According to CDC estimates of fatalities through April 2023, 31 states and the District of Columbia saw more fentanyl and synthetic opioid deaths in 2023 than the year prior. 29 states saw more overdose deaths in 2023 than in the prior year, with Oregon and Washington in the lead among those states.

Map showing largest increases in fentanyl deaths in the U.S. in 2023. (Families Against Fentanyl)

Oregon and Washington state had the highest rate of increase in fatalities due to fentanyl poisoning (13x the national average) and drug overdose compared to the prior year.

Oregon had the highest rate of increase in fentanyl deaths in the nation with a one-year increase of more than 67 percent, compared to a national average of 5 percent. Oregon also ranked second highest in the nation for increases in overdose deaths overall, with an increase of 23 percent.

Last Friday, a 15-month-old baby was saved by Portland Fire-Rescue after overdosing and choking on a piece of tinfoil.

According to the new CDC data, Washington state overdose deaths increased by over 34 percent, the highest one-year increase in the nation. Washington also ranked second highest in the nation for increases in fentanyl deaths, with an increase of 65 percent.

The states with the largest number of fentanyl and other synthetic opioid deaths in the year ending in April 2023 were California, Florida, Ohio, and North Carolina.

Fentanyl is the big buzz word in the world of drugs, addiction, public health, and teen safety. (KPTV)

The states that experienced the highest overall drug overdose deaths in the same 12-month period were California, Florida, Texas, and Pennsylvania.

A nonprofit fighting against the opioid crisis, Families Against Fentanyl organized the data and determined that fentanyl has scourged the entire United States becoming the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45.

FAF also added that many of those dying from fentanyl were relatively younger, claiming over 25% of deaths were people between 25 and 34.

