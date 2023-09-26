Portland Marathon will impact traffic on multiple downtown bridges

By Anne Murphy
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:33 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - On Sunday, Oct. 1 the annual Portland Marathon will impact traffic on multiple bridges maintained by Multnomah County.

The county encourages drivers to plan ahead for potential traffic delays and to use caution when traveling in the downtown area.

Broadway Bridge will be closed to all except runners on Oct. 1 from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Burnside Bridge’s westbound lane will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Morrison Bridge’s south bike and pedestrian lane will be closed from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sellwood Bridge’s westbound lane will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., traffic will be rerouted.

All other traffic lanes and sidewalks on the bridges will remain open during the event.

