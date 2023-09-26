Rain arrives on schedule; the numbers so far and how much more you can expect

By Mark Nelsen
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:31 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

I woke up today, looked out the window, and saw just about what I expected. It was a gray, wet, and cool late September day. For at least this week it IS nice to see all our vegetation getting a soaking. And local stinky/stagnant ponds and creeks are freshening up too.

So far we’ve seen quite a soaking west/south metro, not so much eastside. Look at the difference from west to east. This is opposite of what we typically see (heavier rain up against Cascades). That’s because a cold front lingered over the westside much longer

Metro rain so far today
Metro rain so far today(kptv)

Going back to Saturday midday when the rain started, the numbers look like this

(kptv)

So now Portland has seen it’s first soaking of the season. Usually it happens in mid-late September, so the timing is pretty darn normal. There won’t be any October 2022 repeat this year. Remember numerous fires burning in the mountains through mid-month?

(kptv)

Most interesting is that one of the heaviest totals I can find in western OR/WA is right AT the most active fire. The Anvil Fire has burned about 22,000 acres just east of Port Orford. In the past few days 3-4″ rain has fallen in that spot; nice timing.

(kptv)

We will be in a showers/sunbreaks pattern the next 3 days. That should produce another 1.00″ of rain

(kptv)

Tomorrow night an organized cold front moves onto the coastline for a few hours of steady rain. There will be surface low pressure center that slides up the coastline, producing southerly gusts 40-55 mph on the beaches. Maybe even a few power outages out there. Here in the valleys the gusts should remain below 35 mph

(kptv)

When is the next break from the rain? Most likely (if not Friday) Saturday and Sunday will be dry. Possibly next Monday as well. If we get lucky we’ll see 4 dry days Friday through Monday.

That’s it for this evening. Enjoy the wet fall weather!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger died, and a driver was arrested in a rollover crash in Happy Valley early Saturday...
Passenger dies, driver arrested in rollover crash in Happy Valley
Gresham Police
1 injured in Gresham shooting; lanes closed for investigation
KPTV File Image
19-year-old believed to be speeding, intoxicated killed in Wash. Co. crash; 3 injured
File
Teen dies after hitting sign, tree in Clark County
An abandoned home sustained serious damage in a fire on Saturday afternoon.
Fire burns at SE Portland house with reported homeless activity

Latest News

Wx Blog
Rainy week ahead, bomb cyclone offshore, and surprising fire season numbers
Wx Blog
What follows four months of mainly dry weather? A much needed soaking on the way next week!
Wx Blog
Summer recap, plus hints of a wetter pattern ahead
Wx Blog
Perfect early fall weather ahead; plus fire season update and hot summer stats