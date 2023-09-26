Salt & Straw launches new Halloween-themed menu

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The new menu has been released in celebration of Halloween and Dia de los Muertos and will start on Friday, Sept. 29.

The new flavors were created in collaboration with Mexican Female Entrepreneurs and Free Scoops for Kids in Costume on Halloween.

Three fan-favorite flavors will return and two new flavors, made in partnership with recipe writer Paola Briseño González, will be added. This will showcase the first year of Salt & Straw adding Dia de los Muertos-themed ice creams to their seasonal menu.

Salt & Straw will also be offering free kid’s scoops for all kids under 16, who come in costume to any scoop shop on Halloween.

“This year’s Scoops & Skulls menu includes:

The Great Candycopia As darkness falls across the land, the witching hour is close at hand. Time to dump our bags of housemade trick-or-treat candy—inspired by Kit Kats, Snickers, Reeses, and Heath bars—into diabolically delicious salted butterscotch ice cream. Come, feast on these vampire-size bites of crispy milk chocolate feuilletine, peanut butter trapped in walls of chocolate, and almonds smothered in BOOrbon vanilla toffee.

Jack o’ Lantern Pumpkin Bread Hidden away in the back of an old cupboard is Grandma’s secret book of family spells. Wait, we mean... recipes. A whispered incantation: One crooked smile of Jack, a pinch of warming spice, tender hunks of pumpkin bread, and whipped up oh-so-nice... generous swaths of cream cheese frosting. Bite after tasty bite, it lights you up and leaves you grinning.

Don Bugito’s Creepy Crawly Critters In the spirit of delicious temptation, we’ve collected a happy Halloween swarm of edible critters to tickle your tongue—and your fancy—in sweet green matcha ice cream. Mmmm. Don Bugito’s munchy, crunchy chocolate crickets, and toffee-brittle mealworms are a superfood delight. Have a good creepy night. (Made with Don Bugito’s)

Chocolate Champurrado w/ Sesame Toffee We love collaborating with recipe writer Paola Briseño-González for this sweet Día de los Muertos inspiration. Honoring Mexico’s rich cacao tradition, we brew a delicate, spiced champurrado (Cloudforest chocolate drink thickened with masa) and shower it with shards of sesame seed palanqueta (traditional Mexican-style sesame toffee). The crunchy toffee makes it a real textural celebration that blows up with skull-popping fireworks.

Blackberry & Masa Tamale Sherbet (v) An especially spirited scoop in honor of Día de los Muertos: One half masa coconut cream sherbet, one half juicy marionberry sherbet, this tasty treat is a tribute to Michoacán’s tamal from the Purépecha region. It is all vegan and simply delicious. Made in collaboration with recipe writer Paola Briseño-González.”



