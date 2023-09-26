Showers continue through mid-week.

Thunderstorms are possible tonight and tomorrow.
Showers continue through mid-week.
Showers continue through mid-week.(KPTV)
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:43 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Tuesday,

Yesterday ended up being a nice wet day for the region. Portland received nearly a half inch of rain. When you add up all accumulation, including totals so far for today, we are around .86″ of rain for the month. More is still in the forecast through Thursday night, possibly Friday morning, with an expectation of around a half inch more. This wouldn’t get us to the 1.52″ of typical September rain, but it would be close! The weekend still looks dry, but models are not in agreement as to when the next round of showers begins. Some show it as early as Monday night and others have it not arriving until Wednesday.

Highs will continue to cool each day as we pass through the middle of the week. Friday will be the coolest in the low 60s. Although we warm up over the weekend it will only be into the mid-60s to possibly 70 on Sunday. Our seasonal average high right now is 73. So, we’ll still be on the cool side. At night lows will drop to the mid-40s this weekend, then warm back up to the mid-50s early next week.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger died, and a driver was arrested in a rollover crash in Happy Valley early Saturday...
Passenger dies, driver arrested in rollover crash in Happy Valley
Serial arsonist across Portland
Portland serial arsonist found dead: Police
BABY OD'S IN PORTLAND
15-month-old baby overdoses in Portland, commissioner says
Maurice "Mo" Stadeli
City of Salem withdraws appeal to Oregon Supreme Court, will pay firefighter’s widow
Mail theft file
Two Portland women arrested twice within weeks for allegedly breaking into mailboxes

Latest News

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Tuesday, September 26, 2023.
First Alert Tuesday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (9/26)
Generic image of rain.
Showers & isolated t-storms resume today
First Alert Monday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (9/25)
FWNBC weather photos
Lots of showers next few days; a thunderstorm possible too