Showers continue through mid-week.

Tuesday,

Yesterday ended up being a nice wet day for the region. Portland received nearly a half inch of rain. When you add up all accumulation, including totals so far for today, we are around .86″ of rain for the month. More is still in the forecast through Thursday night, possibly Friday morning, with an expectation of around a half inch more. This wouldn’t get us to the 1.52″ of typical September rain, but it would be close! The weekend still looks dry, but models are not in agreement as to when the next round of showers begins. Some show it as early as Monday night and others have it not arriving until Wednesday.

Highs will continue to cool each day as we pass through the middle of the week. Friday will be the coolest in the low 60s. Although we warm up over the weekend it will only be into the mid-60s to possibly 70 on Sunday. Our seasonal average high right now is 73. So, we’ll still be on the cool side. At night lows will drop to the mid-40s this weekend, then warm back up to the mid-50s early next week.

