Tradition of sixth graders learning forestry lessons continues in Astoria

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A popular program introducing kids to outdoor career opportunities has returned in Astoria.

Sixth grade forestry days was paused for two years during the pandemic. In 2022 when the program first returned, around 200 students attended. This year, the number of students at the event rose to just under 400.

The sixth graders on the Oregon coast had a busy day learning all about forestry. One of those taking part in the interactive lessons was Astoria Middle School sixth grader Lars Oien Kryzanek. He joined students from three other school districts.

“Kind of just learning about the forest because I think nature is pretty interesting,” Lars said.

He got to ask questions about many different parts of forestry. Brad Catton with the Oregon Department of Forestry said that is part of the goal.

“Just so they have that in the back of their heads when education (or) opportunities in the natural resource sector come up,” Catton said.

Students walked along a path through the forest to eight stations to learn more about possible jobs that are available.

“I know out at the protection station where they’re going over firefighting there’s opportunities in both rural fire departments looking for volunteers,” Catton said. “They can start that as young as age 16.”

Kathyrn Olson, who works in forestry, told students all about different products made from wood. She said getting some students into jobs making these products is a goal.

“It’s a very diverse field,” Olson said. “Technology, wood products, tree growing. A lot of different avenues that one could take.”

The sixth grade forestry days have been held for over 60 years for school districts in Clatsop County.

