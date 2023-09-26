Tradition of sixth graders learning forestry lessons continues in Astoria

By Will Maetzold
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:53 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A popular program introducing kids to outdoor career opportunities has returned in Astoria.

Sixth grade forestry days was paused for two years during the pandemic. In 2022 when the program first returned, around 200 students attended. This year, the number of students at the event rose to just under 400.

The sixth graders on the Oregon coast had a busy day learning all about forestry. One of those taking part in the interactive lessons was Astoria Middle School sixth grader Lars Oien Kryzanek. He joined students from three other school districts.

“Kind of just learning about the forest because I think nature is pretty interesting,” Lars said.

He got to ask questions about many different parts of forestry. Brad Catton with the Oregon Department of Forestry said that is part of the goal.

“Just so they have that in the back of their heads when education (or) opportunities in the natural resource sector come up,” Catton said.

SEE ALSO: Hillsboro police introduce ‘Fix-A-Fine’ voucher program

Students walked along a path through the forest to eight stations to learn more about possible jobs that are available.

“I know out at the protection station where they’re going over firefighting there’s opportunities in both rural fire departments looking for volunteers,” Catton said. “They can start that as young as age 16.”

Kathyrn Olson, who works in forestry, told students all about different products made from wood. She said getting some students into jobs making these products is a goal.

“It’s a very diverse field,” Olson said. “Technology, wood products, tree growing. A lot of different avenues that one could take.”

The sixth grade forestry days have been held for over 60 years for school districts in Clatsop County.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger died, and a driver was arrested in a rollover crash in Happy Valley early Saturday...
Passenger dies, driver arrested in rollover crash in Happy Valley
Gresham Police
1 injured in Gresham shooting; lanes closed for investigation
KPTV File Image
19-year-old believed to be speeding, intoxicated killed in Wash. Co. crash; 3 injured
File
Teen dies after hitting sign, tree in Clark County
An abandoned home sustained serious damage in a fire on Saturday afternoon.
Fire burns at SE Portland house with reported homeless activity

Latest News

Maurice "Mo" Stadeli
City of Salem withdraws petition to Oregon Supreme Court, will pay firefighters family
Oregon firefighters are coming together in Salem to seek justice for one of their fallen...
Firefighters show support for family after city of Salem appeals line-of-duty death designation
Tradition of sixth graders learning forestry lessons continues in Astoria
BABY OD'S IN PORTLAND
15-month-old baby overdoses in Portland, commissioner says