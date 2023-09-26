Travis Kelce jersey sales spike nearly 400% after Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:20 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is trending after Taylor Swift sat in his stadium suite during Sunday’s game.

Swift’s attendance brought an unexpected spike in Kelce’s jersey sales online.

On Sunday, Kelce was one of the top five selling NFL players after a nearly 400% spike in sales across Fanatics’ websites.

Kelce and Swift are rumored to be dating, although neither has confirmed nor denied the rumors.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger died, and a driver was arrested in a rollover crash in Happy Valley early Saturday...
Passenger dies, driver arrested in rollover crash in Happy Valley
Gresham Police
1 injured in Gresham shooting; lanes closed for investigation
KPTV File Image
19-year-old believed to be speeding, intoxicated killed in Wash. Co. crash; 3 injured
File
Teen dies after hitting sign, tree in Clark County
An abandoned home sustained serious damage in a fire on Saturday afternoon.
Fire burns at SE Portland house with reported homeless activity

Latest News

There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
Winning numbers drawn for $785 million Powerball jackpot
Davis has been a state trooper since 2015 and is stationed in Jonestown, Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania state trooper charged with using job to apprehend, forcibly commit ex-girlfriend
Maurice "Mo" Stadeli
City of Salem withdraws petition to Oregon Supreme Court, will pay firefighters family
Oregon firefighters are coming together in Salem to seek justice for one of their fallen...
Firefighters show support for family after city of Salem appeals line-of-duty death designation