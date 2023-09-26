Truck stolen with 2 dogs inside in Fairview

Surveillance images of the stolen truck
Surveillance images of the stolen truck(Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:54 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a stolen truck that had two dogs inside.

The pickup truck was stolen Tuesday at around 7:30 a.m. from outside a residence in the 2100 block of Northeast Sandy. The sheriff’s office says the owner’s two dogs were inside the truck when it was stolen.

The truck is described as a white Toyota Tacoma with a brown rack and electricians union stickers on the back. The sheriff’s office did not provide a description of the dogs.

Anyone who sees the truck should call 911.

