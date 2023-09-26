‘Unruly’ parent arrested at Ohio high school’s homecoming dance, principal says

A parent was arrested at Anderson High School during the homecoming dance Saturday night,...
A parent was arrested at Anderson High School during the homecoming dance Saturday night, according to a letter from the principal to families.(Hamilton County Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:07 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A father was arrested after a dispute with a police officer during an Ohio high school’s homecoming dance, according to a letter from the principal.

Steven Stephens, 43, of Anderson Township, is facing charges of resisting arrest, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct after his arrest Saturday night, WXIX reports.

A police officer was dealing with an altercation between students at Anderson High School’s homecoming dance when Stephens arrived to see if he could assist his 18-year-old son, who was involved, the incident report says.

Stephens demanded that the officer explain why his son was being “illegally detained,” according to the report.

“I attempted to explain to him that his son was being held so the assistant principal could do what she needed to do while investigating the incident, and when she gets back, she will determine if the parties could leave,” wrote the officer in the report.

The officer wrote that Stephens then tried to take his son but was told the 18-year-old wasn’t free to leave.

“Stephens continued to demand that he take his son, so I told him he needed to leave,” the report said. “I approached Stephens to escort him from the room and building.”

Stephens, who was allegedly intoxicated, refused to leave school property. As he was being arrested, he pulled away from the school resource officer and had to be taken to the ground to be secured in handcuffs, criminal complaints show.

In a letter to parents, Principal Kyle Fender said the parent of a guest at the dance was arrested after becoming unruly with a police officer near the pick-up line and in the presence of students waiting to be picked up.

No students or staff members were involved, and the situation was resolved by a school resource officer, Fender added.

Fender said all school resource officers are also members of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and the school will cooperate with the sheriff’s office as it investigates.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger died, and a driver was arrested in a rollover crash in Happy Valley early Saturday...
Passenger dies, driver arrested in rollover crash in Happy Valley
Gresham Police
1 injured in Gresham shooting; lanes closed for investigation
KPTV File Image
19-year-old believed to be speeding, intoxicated killed in Wash. Co. crash; 3 injured
File
Teen dies after hitting sign, tree in Clark County
An abandoned home sustained serious damage in a fire on Saturday afternoon.
Fire burns at SE Portland house with reported homeless activity

Latest News

Vancouver PD vehicle cameras
Vancouver PD installing cameras in patrol cars
Beginning Tuesday the Vancouver Police Department will begin installing cameras in all of its...
Vancouver PD installing cameras in patrol cars
Maurice "Mo" Stadeli
City of Salem withdraws appeal to Oregon Supreme Court, will pay firefighter’s widow
The City of Salem manager Keith Stahley announced he instructed the city attorney to withdraw a...
City of Salem withdraws appeal to Oregon Supreme Court, will pay firefighter’s widow