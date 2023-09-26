Vancouver PD installing cameras in patrol cars

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Beginning Tuesday the Vancouver Police Department will begin installing cameras in all of its patrol cars, as well as several detective cars.

In total about 120 police vehicles will have cameras, including front-facing and rear passenger cameras.

The installation is expected to take about four weeks to complete, and is the final phase of the VPD’s camera program.

