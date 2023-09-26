Vancouver PD installing cameras in patrol cars

Beginning Tuesday the Vancouver Police Department will begin installing cameras in all of its patrol cars, as well as several detective cars.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:39 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Beginning Tuesday the Vancouver Police Department will begin installing cameras in all of its patrol cars, as well as several detective cars.

In total about 120 police vehicles will have cameras, including front-facing and rear passenger cameras.

See Also: 19-year-old believed to be speeding, intoxicated killed in Wash. Co. crash; 3 injured

The installation is expected to take about four weeks to complete, and is the final phase of the VPD’s camera program.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger died, and a driver was arrested in a rollover crash in Happy Valley early Saturday...
Passenger dies, driver arrested in rollover crash in Happy Valley
Gresham Police
1 injured in Gresham shooting; lanes closed for investigation
KPTV File Image
19-year-old believed to be speeding, intoxicated killed in Wash. Co. crash; 3 injured
File
Teen dies after hitting sign, tree in Clark County
An abandoned home sustained serious damage in a fire on Saturday afternoon.
Fire burns at SE Portland house with reported homeless activity

Latest News

Beginning Tuesday the Vancouver Police Department will begin installing cameras in all of its...
Vancouver PD installing cameras in patrol cars
Maurice "Mo" Stadeli
City of Salem withdraws appeal to Oregon Supreme Court, will pay firefighter’s widow
The City of Salem manager Keith Stahley announced he instructed the city attorney to withdraw a...
City of Salem withdraws appeal to Oregon Supreme Court, will pay firefighter’s widow
Families remember loved ones on Homicide Day of Remembrance
Families remember loved ones in Clark Co. during National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims