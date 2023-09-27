Barack Obama quietly visits Nike HQ in Beaverton

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Former President Barack Obama made an under-the-radar visit to the Nike campus in Beaverton on Wednesday, according to employees who spoke to FOX 12 off the record.

The visit wasn’t announced to local media and it’s unconfirmed why the former president was at the company’s headquarters.

Obama stayed at the campus for a brief time before being taken away again by a small motorcade.

A Nike spokesperson couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

