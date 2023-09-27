On the Go with Ayo at Bauman Farms Harvest Festival

GERVAIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A popular fall event is back in full swing, and Ayo Elise was in Gervais Wednesday morning for Bauman Farms Harvest Festival.

Bauman Farms, located at 12989 Howell Prairie Road Northeast, has transformed into an activity center with mazes, obstacle courses, rides, farm animals, delicious fall food, and an apple cannon!

The festival will be taking place now through Oct. 29.

To learn more about the Bauman Farms Harvest Festival, click here.

