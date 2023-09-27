Lemon laws: What to do if you’ve been sold a defective car

It’s estimated there are 150,000 “lemons” purchased annually
Getting car problems fixed can be a major headache. Caresse Jackman provides tips if you're stuck with a "lemon."
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:04 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Nolo, a popular legal website, estimates that 1% of all vehicles sold in the U.S. are “lemons,” or vehicles with substantial defects that impact its value, safety, or usability.

The federal government and all 50 states have laws that protect consumers from “lemons” and while they vary, most require the manufacturer or warranty provider to fix or replace them.

The federal lemon law, known as the Magnuson Moss Warranty-Federal Trade Commission Improvements Act, provides consumer protections against warrantied products with recurring or unfixable problems.

Those who suspect they may have a “lemon” car should seek recourse, per their warranty. If the problem is not solved or continues to occur, consumers may then seek refund or replacement, according to the National Lemon Law Center.

The BBB has a free dispute resolution service for consumers with lemons, but some opt for private attorneys.

Consumer attorney Bob Silverman said legal fees can often be recouped during the settlement process.

“Most lemon laws, if not all of them have fee shifting. That means if the lawyer has experience and they take your case, they should take it for free,” Silverman explained. “Not free to the extent that the lawyer doesn’t get paid, but the lawyer gets paid by the car manufacturer once we beat the car manufacturer and require them to settle.’

The Consumer Finance Protection Bureau (CFPB) has a guide for those seeking more information about lemon laws.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Target
Target closing 3 Portland stores, citing theft and organized retail crime
Victim, Jeremy Stoner
Oregon man arrested for 1987 child murder after cold case breakthrough
Subjects involved in a sex trafficking investigation are seen standing next to a street in...
12 arrested in Portland sex trafficking bust
Serial arsonist across Portland
Portland serial arsonist found dead: Police
Parkrose Hardware, just one of the stores affected by theft
Shoplifting statistics concern police, businesses in Portland

Latest News

UAW members cheer as employees walkout from the Fort Worth Parts Distribution Center on Friday,...
Auto workers union to announce plans on Friday to expand strike in contract dispute with companies
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
Winner of $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claims prize in Florida
Funding fight continues on Capitol Hill
Government shutdown nears as lawmakers remain split on funding
Funding fight continues on Capitol Hill
This photo provided by the Indiana State Police shows a vehicle that was heavily damaged in a...
3 dead after car being pursued by police crashes in Indianapolis minutes after police end pursuit