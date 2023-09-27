Lighter showers Thursday, then mainly dry weather follows

By Mark Nelsen
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:15 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Scattered showers continue roam around the region this afternoon.  Most of the showers have been light and so far, no thundershowers.  In-between we’ve seen quite a few sunbreaks.  Expect this setup to continue for one more day tomorrow as more of those cold showers move onshore.

Temperatures remain a bit below normal through Friday, but a weak Pacific weather system that day should stay south of the metro area.  The result SHOULD be increasing sunshine Friday afternoon and a dry day/evening.  Football games should be dry Friday evening.

High pressure strengthens this weekend into early next week over West Coast.  That leads to mainly dry weather and no organized weather systems moving into the Pacific Northwest.  The jet stream will be aimed at western Canada instead of the western USA through at least Tuesday of next week.  We’re highly confident of a dry weekend but thinking a few light showers could pop up at some point between Monday evening and Tuesday evening.

There’s no sign of a stormy weather pattern, heavy/flooding rain, or unusually cold/warm weather in the next 7-10 days.

